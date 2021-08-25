Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $99.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $101.20 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $350.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $905.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07. Clarus has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

