Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.26. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $174.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. The firm has a market cap of $458.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 743,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.