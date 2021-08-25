Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $63.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $64.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $247.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Paya by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 80,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,157. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.