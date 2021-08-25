Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 20,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,562. The company has a market cap of $378.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $41.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

