Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

SAIC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

