Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.39 million to $33.97 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $30.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $131.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of SMBK opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $372.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 27.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

