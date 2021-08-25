Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report sales of $415.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.36 million and the lowest is $391.69 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,205. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

