Brokerages Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $29.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.28 billion and the highest is $29.96 billion. Facebook reported sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $119.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,831,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

