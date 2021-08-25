Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

