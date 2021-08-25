Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $81.43 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4,977.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

