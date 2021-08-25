Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

