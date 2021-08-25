Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $37.44

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,086 shares of company stock worth $6,303,402.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 1,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 306,992 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

