Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$50.17

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$43.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.99. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 64.48%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

