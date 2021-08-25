Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price at $32.60

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,364 shares of company stock worth $270,928. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.72. 2,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,107. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

