Brokerages Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target at $44.95

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 96,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 325,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 167,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,056. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.