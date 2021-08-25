Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Target Price at $115.80

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

