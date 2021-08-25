Brokerages Set EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target at $53.92

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

