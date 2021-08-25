Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT at $41.84

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

