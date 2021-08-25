Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) PT at $45.15

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 526,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

