Brokers Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.02.

Shares of FM opened at C$25.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.38. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm has a market cap of C$17.65 billion and a PE ratio of 43.51.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

