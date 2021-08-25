BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $25.73 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

