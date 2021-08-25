Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 283.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

