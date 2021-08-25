C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 3,592 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. 19,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,833. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.