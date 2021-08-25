C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 214,710 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,182,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $232,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 115,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

