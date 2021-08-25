C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.06% of Arco Platform worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arco Platform by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 167,712 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 19.5% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 157,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arco Platform by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 64,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

ARCE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.89. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

