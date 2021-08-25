C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $32.64 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.15% of Exact Sciences worth $32,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

