C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 197,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,696,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 60,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $719.79 million, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

