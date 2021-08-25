CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.82. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.88.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

