CAE (TSE:CAE) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

CAE stock opened at C$35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$39.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 90.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.60.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

