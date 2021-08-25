Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.75, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.