Campbell Soup (CPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.