Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.71

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 3511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

