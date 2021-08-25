Canaccord Genuity Cuts Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$6.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.56.

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

