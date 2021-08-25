Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.