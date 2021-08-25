Capital Square LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC owned 0.08% of CTO Realty Growth worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 64.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

In related news, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

