Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $90,989.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

