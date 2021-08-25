Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 264,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 782,529 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $14.28.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $745.34 million, a PE ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

