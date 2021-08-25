Carbon (CRBN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $113,739.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $113,739.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00123576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00155652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,889.41 or 1.00033011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.16 or 0.01021767 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.26 or 0.06574094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,831,538 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

