Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) PT Raised to C$5.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

CRDL stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.09. 167,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$2.27 and a 1-year high of C$5.32.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

