Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres Sells 2,542 Shares

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $42.50.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
