Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres Sells 2,542 Shares

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

