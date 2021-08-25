Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Position Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 235.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,183 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUN opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.09.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

