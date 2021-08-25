Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.86 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.