Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

IPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,137,000.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.