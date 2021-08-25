Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.57, but opened at $28.81. Certara shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 2,280 shares.

Specifically, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,645,430 shares of company stock valued at $198,968,736. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

