CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 917.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

