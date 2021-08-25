Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14.
ILMN stock traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.47. 479,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.