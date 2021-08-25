Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14.

ILMN stock traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.47. 479,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

