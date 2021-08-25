Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 5,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 689.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 289,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

