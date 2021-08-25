Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after acquiring an additional 154,600 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.