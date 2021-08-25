Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.52 billion and the highest is $13.21 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $792.64. 1,054,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.51. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $802.32.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

