ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $38,755.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,637.05 or 0.99914646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00040691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010160 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

